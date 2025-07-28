ARTICLE
28 July 2025

EPA Adds 18 Chemicals To Safer Chemical Ingredients List

Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on July 21, 2025, that it is adding 18 chemicals to the Safer Chemical Ingredients List (SCIL), "supporting Administrator Zeldin's commitment to transparency, innovation and safer chemistry." The SCIL is a list of chemicals that EPA's Safer Choice program has evaluated and determined meet Safer Choice criteria. EPA notes that the Safer Choice program "certifies cleaning and other products with ingredients that have met the program's rigorous human health and environmental safety criteria." According to EPA, with this July 2025 update, the total number of chemicals on the SCIL is 983.

Earlier this year, a coalition of businesses and organizations led by the Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA), the Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition (AFCC), the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), Change Chemistry, and the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) came together to express their support for EPA's Safer Choice program. The coalition sent a letter, signed by more than 200 businesses and organizations, to Zeldin expressing their support for the Safer Choice program.

Authors
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
