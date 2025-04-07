EPA Warns Of Fraudsters Issuing Fake NOV Letters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Inspector General has issued an alert warning against a phishing scam involving fake EPA Notice of Violation (NOV) letters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Inspector General has issued an alert warning against a phishing scam involving fake EPA Notice of Violation (NOV) letters. Fraudsters send falsified letters claiming violations and requesting responses by phone or email, using the address invoice@epa.services, which is not affiliated with the EPA. Official government emails use ".gov" domains, such as "epa.gov".

If you receive a Notice of Violation letter and are unsure of its validity, we encourage you to thoroughly review the letter, including the email address, and contact the EPA's enforcement office directly to verify authenticity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.