Potential Fallout If Endangerment Finding Is Rescinded

Introduction

On March 13, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would move forward with reconsideration of the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding (Endangerment Finding) as directed in President Trump's Executive Order 14154 (Unleashing American Energy). The Endangerment Finding is the basis for regulating GHGs under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and allows the EPA to set standards for GHG emissions from power plants, vehicles, aircraft, and other sources that could impact health and welfare. This analysis provides an overview of how various rules and programs could be impacted by EPA's actions related to this executive order.

Background

Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act (42 USC § 7521) requires the EPA to regulate air pollutants if they "cause, or contribute to, air pollution, which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare." The Supreme Court case Massachusetts v. EPA (2007) held that GHGs are classified as air pollutants within the EPA's regulatory authority under the CAA, and that the EPA was required to determine the endangerment of GHGs. In 2009, the Obama administration's EPA issued a final rule that issued the Endangerment Finding, concluding that GHGs do endanger public health and welfare.

Statutory Overview

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) added seven new sections of the CAA to enhance the Endangerment Finding by creating statutory determinations of GHGs as pollutants for the purposes of the amendments. Section 60101 created a program for clean heavy-duty vehicles, Section 60103 established the GHG Reduction Fund, and Section 60105 authorized a grant program for states implementing GHG emissions standards.

Potentially Impacted Programs, Strategies, and Rules

President Trump's "Unleashing American Energy" executive order details that the EPA administrator must create recommendations to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget "on the legality and continuing applicability of the Administrator's findings" in the 2009 Endangerment Finding. The Endangerment Finding could not be completely revoked without the Supreme Court overturning the Massachusetts v. EPA (2007) case. This would require a legal strategy that the EPA has not yet revealed and potential strategies for revoking the Endangerment Finding are beyond the scope of this analysis. However, if the case, and subsequently the finding, were overturned, the below rules or programs could be impacted.

The Clean Power Plan

Review of the Obama Administration's Actions. Initially announced by President Obama in 2015, the Clean Power Plan established final emission guidelines for states to follow while developing plans to reduce GHG emissions from existing fossil fuel–fired electric generating units (EGUs). More specifically, the Clean Power Plan established the following carbon dioxide emission performance compliance paths for fossil fuel–fired electric utility steam generating units and stationary combustion turbines: 1) state-specific CO 2 goal reflecting the CO 2 emission performance rates and 2) guidelines for the development, submittal, and implementation of state plans that establish emission standards or other measures to implement the CO 2 emission performance rates.

The First Trump Administration's Impact. In 2017, President Trump signed an executive order mandating that the EPA review the plan. After initially repealing the Clean Power Plan in an effort to change the way the EPA calculates the health risks of air pollution in October 2017, the EPA issued a final rule on the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, the Clean Power Plan's replacement, in June 2019. On January 19, 2021, the final full day of the Trump administration, the DC Circuit Court overturned the Affordable Clean Energy rule and sent it back to the EPA for further review in line with its decision. The court described the ACE rule as a "fundamental misconstruction" of environmental legislation. This decision effectively left no federal regulations limiting carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, setting the stage for future regulatory actions. Subsequently, in June 2022, the Supreme Court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA (2022) further constrained the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, particularly limiting the agency's ability to implement broad measures like the CPP without clear congressional authorization.

The Biden Administration's Clean Power Plan 2.0.In April 2024, the EPA issued Greenhouse Gas Standards and Guidelines for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants, establishing stringent limits on CO₂ emissions from both existing coal-fired power plants and new natural gas–fired combustion turbines. Under this rule, facilities planning to operate beyond 2039 are required to implement carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technologies to achieve a 90% reduction in CO₂ emissions by 2032. The implementation of these standards has faced legal challenges from various states and industry groups. However, as of October 16, 2024, the US Supreme Court declined to pause the enforcement of the EPA's power plant emissions rule, allowing the regulations to remain in effect while litigation continues.

The Second Trump Administration. On March 12, 2025, the EPA announced it would reconsider the Clean Power Plan 2.0 regulations. The EPA provided no specifics about how they plan to reconsider the rule, but overturning the Endangerment Finding would likely cause the existing power plant regulations to be nullified.

Industrial Sources

Overturning the Endangerment Finding would likely nullify the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for Industrial Sources and CO₂ emission limits set under Section 111(b) of the CAA for new industrial sources. This rule impacts new cement plants, steel mills, refineries, and chemical plants. In addition, methane emissions standards for new and existing oil and gas facilities under Section 111(b) and (d) would also likely be nullified.

Methane Sources

In November 2024, the EPA finalized its rule establishing the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, which includes a fee (starting in 2025) on methane emissions that exceed certain defined thresholds from onshore and offshore oil and natural gas facilities that are subject to the EPA's GHG reporting rule. On March 14, President Trump signed into law a Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal this rule. However, because a Waste Emissions Charge is explicitly required by statute, the CRA resolution repealing the rule still leaves the underlying statutory provisions in place, thus obligating the EPA to promulgate a replacement rule implementing the fee. However, if the Endangerment Finding is overturned, the fee would go away entirely.

Transportation Sources

Overturning the Endangerment Finding would nullify the EPA's ability to regulate CO 2 emissions for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles. In March 2024, the EPA finalized the "Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles," targeting further reductions in GHG and other pollutants. The proposed standards aim for a 56% reduction in projected fleet average GHG emissions levels by MY 2032 compared to the existing MY 2026 standards. Depending on manufacturers' compliance strategies, the EPA projects that electric vehicles (EVs) could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales by MY 2032.

Note that overturning the Endangerment Finding would not impact Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards set by the Department of Transportation (DOT). CAFE standards are regulated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) of 1975, not the CAA. CAFE standards set requirements for the average fuel economy (measured in miles per gallon) of vehicle fleets rather than directly regulating CO₂ emissions. Automakers could comply with CAFE by improving fuel economy without necessarily reducing CO₂ emissions as effectively.

GHG-Related Programs & Tools

Overturning the Endangerment Finding is not necessary to eliminate the tools listed below; however, any action to reverse the finding could put a spotlight on the programs and lead to their modification or elimination through other means.

