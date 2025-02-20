Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – Ready, Set, Go: A Review Of Early Trump Administration Actions On Energy And The Environment (Video)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Ann Navaro, Scott Segal and Jason Hutt reviewed the environment
and energy Executive Orders of the second Trump administration,
discussed their implications for the regulated community and
addressed legal challenges that may lie ahead.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.