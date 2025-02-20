ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – Ready, Set, Go: A Review Of Early Trump Administration Actions On Energy And The Environment (Video)

United States Environment
Ann D. Navaro,Scott Segal, and Jason Hutt

Ann Navaro, Scott Segal and Jason Hutt reviewed the environment and energy Executive Orders of the second Trump administration, discussed their implications for the regulated community and addressed legal challenges that may lie ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

