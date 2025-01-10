Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.

Metals Recycling Magazine recently published Kyle Girouard's article, "Recycling Without Regret: Leveraging SREA to Protect Your Business," outlining key provisions and requirements under SREA and offers insights into the issues surrounding the application of those provisions to arrangers for recycling in the recycling industry. Kyle states, "The intersection of recycling and environmental compliance has become a focal point for industries across the board. Scrap Metal recyclers in particular have had difficulty navigating the often unclear path toward compliance when they find themselves at this intersection." To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.