First Six Months Of The Trump Administration — A Conversation With James V. Aidala (Podcast)

This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), to discuss the first six months of the Trump Administration. We have all been trying to take in and process the many Executive Orders, Presidential Directives, and other developments of all sorts coming out of the White House at a head-spinning pace, and assess their impacts on the industrial and agricultural chemical community and federal workforce. Jim is a keen observer of Presidential and executive level administrative action, having served as the Assistant Administrator of Toxics at The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and in other senior EPA leadership positions. We discuss Presidential actions, their impact on the EPA workforce, EPA actions to date, and a bit about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Report's "Make Our Children Healthy Again" Assessment and its impact on the pesticide community.

