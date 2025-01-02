Texas Brings Latest Lawsuit Against PFAS Manufacturers

- Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and associated entities for alleged violations of state consumer protection laws related to contamination caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
- According to the complaint, the companies allegedly knew of PFAS-caused harms to the environment and human health—particularly those related to industrial facilities and chemicals added to consumer products to make them stain, water, and heat-resistant—but concealed those harms for financial gain.
- The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, damages, civil penalties, and costs and fees, among other relief.
- We have recently covered other regulatory and enforcement work by AGs related to PFAS, including a letter submitted by 14 Democratic AGs to the EPA in support of its proposed rule that would enable states to regulate additional PFAS compounds under federal law; lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers by Indiana AG Todd Rokita, Connecticut AG William Tong, and Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington; and Ohio AG Dave Yost's $110 million settlement with DuPont.
