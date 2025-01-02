ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Texas Brings Latest Lawsuit Against PFAS Manufacturers

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and associated entities for alleged violations of state consumer protection laws...
United States Texas Environment
Cozen O'Connor
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and associated entities for alleged violations of state consumer protection laws related to contamination caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
  • According to the complaint, the companies allegedly knew of PFAS-caused harms to the environment and human health—particularly those related to industrial facilities and chemicals added to consumer products to make them stain, water, and heat-resistant—but concealed those harms for financial gain.
  • The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, damages, civil penalties, and costs and fees, among other relief.
  • We have recently covered other regulatory and enforcement work by AGs related to PFAS, including a letter submitted by 14 Democratic AGs to the EPA in support of its proposed rule that would enable states to regulate additional PFAS compounds under federal law; lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers by Indiana AG Todd Rokita, Connecticut AG William Tong, and Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington; and Ohio AG Dave Yost's $110 million settlement with DuPont.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More