ARTICLE
23 December 2024

Do You Need To Label Your Products For BPS?

E
Exponent

Contributor

Exponent logo

In an era of accelerating change, Exponent is the only premium engineering and scientific consulting firm with the depth and breadth of expertise to solve our clients’ most profoundly unique, unprecedented, and urgent challenges.

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Explore Firm Details
Last December, the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) added bisphenol S (BPS) to the Proposition 65 list of chemicals...
United States Environment
Renee Kalmes M.S.P.H., CIH,Gwen Caviness, and Keith Morris-Schaffer

Warning labels required for bisphenol S, a chemical commonly found in food packaging, baby bottles, clothing, and retail receipts

Last December, the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) added bisphenol S (BPS) to the Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to cause reproductive toxicity. Now, a year after it was added to the list, manufacturers will be required to add warning labels to products containing BPS or demonstrate that exposure to BPS does not require a warning label. The BPS Prop 65 listing is effective Dec. 29, with civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation for failing to provide warning notices.

OEHHA has not derived a safe harbor level for BPS, and it is unclear when that may occur. In the interim, to avoid potential Prop 65 litigation, businesses either need to evaluate whether their product requires a warning through quantitative risk assessments that may require product testing and exposure assessments or proactively label their products.

Common products that may contain BPS

In many instances BPS replaced bisphenol A (BPA) in polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resins, and thermal paper used in receipts and tickets. BPS may be found in:

  1. Polyethersulfone hard plastics
  2. Food and beverage containers and utensils
  3. Packaging
  4. Electronic parts
  5. Paper products such as receipts, tickets, and labels
  6. Synthetic clothing and textile fibers

The chemical may also be used in industrial coatings and adhesives, protective metal linings, and heat-resistant parts for automobiles and other machinery.

What can manufacturers do?

Determine whether your product contains BPS by reviewing product data sheets from third-party manufacturers and material providers and seeking chemical technical assistance if needed. Consider evaluating products using testing methods intended to provide information on potential exposure from use of your product, not simply whether BPS is present in the product. If a labeling strategy is appropriate for your product, any labeling needs to adhere to OEHHA Prop 65 labeling standards.

Businesses should also pay close attention to OEHHA and CalEPA for further information regarding announcements of "safe harbor" levels of BPS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Renee Kalmes M.S.P.H., CIH
Renee Kalmes M.S.P.H., CIH
Photo of Gwen Caviness
Gwen Caviness
Photo of Keith Morris-Schaffer
Keith Morris-Schaffer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More