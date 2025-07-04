ARTICLE
4 July 2025

EU Institutions Agree On CBAM Modifications

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
n June 18, 2025, the presidency of the EU Council and representatives of the European Parliament agreed on substantial changes to the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).
European Union Environment
Jürgen Beninca,Amandine Delsuax,Aidan Lawes
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 18, 2025, the presidency of the EU Council and representatives of the European Parliament agreed on substantial changes to the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

According to the Council's press release, importers who do not exceed a single mass-based threshold of 50 tons of imported goods per year will be exempted from CBAM obligations. Furthermore, the provisional agreement includes other simplification measures for all importers of goods covered by CBAM, such as the authorization procedure, the calculation of embedded emissions, the emission verification rules, and others. The text agreed upon between the Council and the European Parliament has not yet become available.

The provisional agreement between the Council and the Parliament must now be formally endorsed by both institutions. It is expected that these steps will take place shortly to ensure that these changes are formally adopted when the substantive CBAM provisions begin to apply on January 1, 2026.

The Council presidency and European Parliament's negotiators reached a provisional agreement today on one of the proposals of the so-called 'Omnibus I' legislative package: a regulation, which simplifies and strengthens the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Amandine Delsuax
Amandine Delsuax
Photo of Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More