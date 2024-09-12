ARTICLE
12 September 2024

Mexico City Government Modifies Environmental Laws

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

On July 18, 2024, Mexico City's head of government published the following decrees in the city's Official Gazette: (i) Decree issuing the Environmental Law of Mexico City and repealing the Environmental Law for the Protection of the Land in Mexico City; and (ii) Decree amending Article 65 of the Solid Waste Law for the Federal District, repealing Articles 221, 222, 223, and 224 of Chapter VI of Title 7 of the Environmental Law for the Protection of the Land in Mexico City and issuing the Environmental Liability Law for Mexico City.

* Special thanks to Alejandra García Corominas ˘ for her valuable contributions to this GT Alert.
˘ Not admitted to the practice of law.

Erick Hernández Gallego
Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
