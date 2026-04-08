Cross-Practice Feature: Digital Infrastructure

This month, we are thrilled to feature our new Digital Infrastructure Practice and their Q&A series with innovators in this key space with critical sustainable energy implications. Read the latest dialogue between Enchanted Rock's Joel Yu and Steven Shparber, Co-chair of Mintz's Digital Infrastructure Practice.

And read on below to get to know Steve and the new Practice.

Q: As Co-chair of Mintz's new Digital Infrastructure Practice, what trends are you seeing right now that are shaping the future of the digital infrastructure and power sector?

A: We're seeing significant load growth driven by data centers, which is putting real pressure on the power system. That growth is driving the need for additional generation and transmission, while also raising concerns around consumer affordability, grid reliability, and sustainability. Capacity is increasingly at a premium, and balancing data center demand with cost impacts to ratepayers and long-term grid resilience is becoming more complex. We're also seeing increased interest in higher capacity, more reliable resources, including energy storage and emerging technologies like geothermal, to support this significant growth.

Q: What's a trend in the market that isn't getting enough attention?

A: One area that deserves more attention is the development of innovative regulatory and policy structures to better utilize existing grid capacity. A good example is Virginia, which has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. The state legislature there recently passed a new law aimed at enhancing grid utilization to avoid overbuilding new infrastructure to support the skyrocketing power demand. If we can improve grid efficiency, we can enable faster interconnection of large loads, reduce unnecessary infrastructure buildout, and help manage affordability impacts for consumers.

Q: You've worked in private practice, in-house, and within the federal government. How has that range of experience influenced how you advise clients, particularly on regulatory matters?

A: It really comes down to finding the right solution and providing practical advice to meet the client's needs. My experience in-house reinforced the importance of giving clients clear guidance that reflects both legal requirements and business realities. Sometimes a client needs more comprehensive legal analysis on a particular topic, but other times they just want their outside counsel to get straight to the point on how to move forward in a complex environment.

Q: What's a fun fact about yourself outside of your legal work?

A: I make a mean homemade barbecue sauce.

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