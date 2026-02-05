Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — February 2026

Cultivo's Nature‑Based Investment Platform

This month, we're pleased to feature our client Cultivo. Cultivo is a leading platform for developing and operating natural assets. Their mission is to accelerate investment into natural assets at scale to build healthy and resilient landscapes. Cultivo partners with institutional investors and multinational corporations who view nature as essential infrastructure, generating financial returns through payments for services, primarily carbon removal, unlocked by land regeneration activities.

Mintz Advises Cultivo on Acquisition of Leading Carbon Project Developer

In December 2025, Mintz advised Cultivo's acquisition of Kateri, a leading carbon grasslands project developer with a mission to unlock the potential of global rangelands as a tool to increase conservation and provide much-needed diversified revenue streams for ranchers. Kateri's end-to-end services provide ranchers with the tools, funding, and advisory they need to sequester carbon and restore their rangelands. The acquisition creates a market-leading company with institutional-grade capabilities and a technology-driven approach to realize the value of grasslands in the US and beyond. It represents another major step in Cultivo's goal of evolving nature-based projects from an alternative investment class to another piece of fundamental infrastructure.

Grasslands Investment at Scale: Acreage, Carbon, and Impact

The deal builds on a strong and effective 18-month working partnership between Cultivo and Kateri focused on scaling Cultivo's pipeline of US grasslands catalyzed by Octopus Energy Generation's commitment to deploy $40 million into grasslands projects. This has resulted in over 650,000 acres being signed to-date, which is equivalent to the land area of Rhode Island, with the potential to remove over 9 million tonnes CO 2 e over 30 years, and over 300,000 tonnes CO 2 e on an annual basis.

Executive Insight: Investing in Nature at Scale

"Our mission to deploy capital to nature as an infrastructure platform company takes a big step forward today," said Dr. Manuel Piñuela, Cultivo CEO and Co-founder. "The acquisition of Kateri allows us to continue our vertical integration and focus on North American grasslands. By restoring millions of acres with our growing group of ranchers, we will secure livelihoods, capture carbon, support life, and increase water retention in soils."

Integrated Capabilities Across Grasslands Carbon Development

As a combined entity, Cultivo can now offer a unique set of capabilities to unlock the value of grasslands. Cultivo has expertise in developing and operating essential grasslands assets with strong capabilities across project finance, securing offtake, project design and management, as well as its institutional-grade rigor and processes. Kateri adds well-known relationships and capabilities in carbon project development, rancher engagement in the US, and soil carbon modeling, as well as pioneering innovative technologies such as virtual fencing.

Dr. Piñuela added, "It's that combination of our technology, our proven financial track record with [Kateri's] boots-on-the-ground focus on this US market that accelerates the whole mission. That's what our ranchers want to see as well, as well as our investors."

"Cultivo's innovative approach to grasslands regeneration using virtual fencing and their dedication to high quality project development was the inspiration to found Kateri," said Ben Veres, Kateri CEO and Founder. "We have partnered closely with Cultivo over the last couple of years, and there is a natural fit between the two companies. We look forward to continuing the Kateri mission within Cultivo and helping ranchers and landowners unlock the potential of their grasslands."

Mintz is proud to support the team at Cultivo, and we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in the sustainable energy and infrastructure field.

