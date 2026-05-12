Your MSA Is Not A Formality

Most oilfield services companies have signed hundreds of Master Service Agreements. Most have read relatively few of them in any depth. That’s understandable — the pressure to get to work is real, the documents...

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The Provisions That Matter Most in an Oilfield Services Master Service Agreement — and Why Every Executive Should Understand Them

Most oilfield services companies have signed hundreds of Master Service Agreements. Most have read relatively few of them in any depth. That’s understandable — the pressure to get to work is real, the documents are long, and the language is dense. Operators frequently present their standard MSA as non-negotiable, which tempts service companies to sign quickly and move on.

But the MSA is not an administrative formality. It is the document that controls what happens in every difficult situation: when someone gets hurt on location, when equipment is damaged, when the operator stops paying, when a project scope expands beyond what was originally agreed, or when either party decides to walk away. In a tightening market with consolidating customers, rising liability verdicts, and more volatile project economics, what your MSA says matters more than it did five years ago.

What follows is an overview of the provisions that carry the most weight, written for the executive who wants to understand what’s at stake, not a technical legal analysis of every clause.

1. Indemnity: Who Pays When Something Goes Wrong

The indemnity provision is the most consequential clause in any MSA. It determines who bears the financial cost when someone is injured, equipment is damaged, or property is lost, regardless of who caused it.

The standard structure in oilfield services is called “knock-for-knock” indemnity. Each party takes responsibility for its own people and its own property. The operator covers injuries to its employees and damage to its equipment. The service company covers injuries to its employees and damage to its equipment. Neither party can sue the other over whose negligence caused the incident. This model works well because it eliminates endless fault-finding after accidents and lets each party insure against its own known risks.

The danger is in the exceptions. Many MSAs carve well control incidents, blowouts, and subsurface losses out of the knock-for-knock framework. This means that if a service company’s actions cause or contribute to a well control event, it may face liability for costs that can run into tens of millions of dollars. Gross negligence carve-outs are equally important: standard knock-for-knock protection often evaporates if a party’s conduct rises to the level of gross negligence. Service company executives frequently assume they are fully protected under knock-for-knock when the actual contract language tells a different story.

Under Texas law, the Texas Oilfield Anti-Indemnity Act (TOAIA) voids any indemnity provision that requires one party to indemnify the other for the indemnitee’s own negligence — unless both parties agree in writing to carry mutual insurance to support their respective indemnity obligations. If the insurance levels are unequal, the enforceable indemnity is capped at the lower amount. The indemnity language must also be conspicuous in the contract — typically in bold or all-capital letters — or a Texas court may refuse to enforce it at all.

What to look for: Read the carve-outs carefully. Understand what is excluded from knock-for-knock protection, particularly around well damage and gross negligence. Make sure your insurance program actually covers the obligations you’ve agreed to assume.

2. Insurance Requirements: The Gap Between What You Agreed to Carry and What You Actually Have

Every MSA specifies minimum insurance requirements — the types and dollar limits of coverage each party must maintain. For service companies, this typically includes commercial general liability, workers’ compensation, employer’s liability, commercial auto, and umbrella/excess coverage, with specific minimum limits for each.

Two problems arise in practice. First, the insurance requirements in an MSA signed several years ago may no longer reflect the actual cost of a serious claim today. Jury verdicts in personal injury cases have risen dramatically — nuclear verdicts (those exceeding $10 million) rose 52 percent in 2024, and the average nuclear verdict now exceeds $51 million. An indemnity obligation backed by a $5 million umbrella policy that felt adequate in 2020 may be wholly insufficient against the litigation environment that exists in 2026. Texas led all states in nuclear verdicts in 2024 with 23 such awards and approximately $3 billion in total damages.

Second, operators sometimes require service companies to name them as additional insureds on the service company’s policies. This is generally permissible under Texas law as a standalone obligation — separate from indemnity — but it means that a claim against the operator may be paid out of the service company’s own insurance program, reducing the limits available for the service company’s own claims.

What to look for: Compare the insurance requirements in your MSAs against your actual current coverage. Identify any gaps. Review additional insured obligations carefully to understand how they affect your available limits.

3. Payment Terms: Getting Paid, Disputing Invoices, and the Lien Trap Hidden in Plain Sight

Payment terms govern when you get paid and what happens when you don’t. Most MSAs specify a payment window — typically 30 to 45 days after invoice — along with a process for the operator to dispute charges. Pay close attention to the dispute mechanism. Some MSAs allow operators to withhold payment on any “disputed” invoice without requiring that the dispute be made in writing, be specific, or be raised within a defined timeframe. A poorly drafted dispute provision can give an operator an indefinite basis for non-payment with no meaningful obligation to resolve the dispute.

The more serious issue — and one that many OFS executives don’t discover until it’s too late — is the mineral lien waiver. Texas law gives oilfield service companies a powerful collection tool under Chapter 56 of the Texas Property Code: the right to file a lien directly against the operator’s mineral property if you aren’t paid. That lien can force payment before the property is sold or refinanced, and it elevates you above unsecured creditors in a bankruptcy.

Many MSAs contain language that effectively waives that right. In the 2019 Texas appellate case Mesa Southern CWS Acquisition v. Deep Energy Exploration Partners, a service company agreed in its MSA that it was “relying on the creditworthiness” of the operator and would “look solely and exclusively” to the operator for payment. When the operator went bankrupt, the service company tried to foreclose on its mineral liens against the parent company. The court held that the MSA language was an enforceable waiver, dismissed the service company’s claims, and ordered it to release its liens. The service company received nothing.

This is not an obscure edge case. Language limiting a service company’s recourse “exclusively” to the contracting operator — sometimes framed as a credit reliance clause rather than an explicit lien waiver — appears in standard operator MSA forms. If your company has signed agreements containing that language, your mineral lien rights may be gone before you ever knew you had them.

What to look for: Review your MSAs for any language limiting your payment recourse exclusively to the contracting entity, or waiving your rights to lien, attach, or encumber the operator’s property. Negotiate to remove or narrow that language before signing. Ensure dispute provisions require written notice and a reasonable resolution timeline.

4. Limitation of Liability: The Cap That Cuts Both Ways

Many MSAs include a limitation of liability clause that caps the total damages one party can recover from the other — often equal to the value of the work order or the fees paid over a defined period. These clauses also commonly exclude consequential and indirect damages entirely: lost profits, lost production revenue, and business interruption losses are frequently waived by both parties.

From a service company’s perspective, consequential damage waivers offer real protection. If your equipment failure causes an operator to lose production for two weeks, a waiver of consequential damages prevents the operator from claiming lost revenue — which could dwarf the value of the underlying service contract. But the same clause works in reverse: if the operator’s actions cause your company to lose a significant business opportunity, you likely cannot recover those losses either.

Watch for asymmetry. Some operator-drafted MSAs include a consequential damage waiver that applies to the service company’s claims but carve out the operator’s claims for well damage, lost production, or pollution. That is not a mutual limitation — it is a one-sided cap that protects the operator while leaving the service company exposed to the largest categories of potential loss.

What to look for: Confirm that liability caps and consequential damage waivers are truly mutual. If the operator has carved out well damage or production losses from the waiver, your exposure on those categories is uncapped. Make sure that is intentional and reflected in your insurance and pricing.

5. Termination: How Either Party Gets Out — and What It Costs

MSAs typically include two types of termination rights: termination for cause (one party has materially breached the contract) and termination for convenience (either party can exit without a specific reason, usually with advance notice). Termination for convenience clauses are common and often favor operators, who may want the flexibility to stop using a service company if commodity prices drop, project plans change, or a preferred vendor becomes available.

For service companies, the critical question is what compensation is available upon termination for convenience. Some MSAs provide for payment of work already performed but nothing more — meaning if you’ve mobilized equipment, hired crews, and committed resources to a project that the operator terminates the following week, you recover only what you’ve billed for work done, not your mobilization costs, demobilization costs, or lost margin on the remaining scope. Negotiating for demobilization fees or a minimum notice period tied to compensation can materially reduce that exposure.

On the cause side, pay attention to what constitutes a breach and how it must be cured. Some MSAs define breach broadly enough to include missed performance targets or safety incidents that did not result in injury. An automatic termination trigger — one that fires without a notice-and-cure period — can put a service company out of a contract with no opportunity to fix the underlying issue.

What to look for: Understand the notice period required for termination for convenience, and whether any compensation beyond earned fees is available. Confirm that termination for cause includes a written notice and cure period before the termination becomes effective.

6. Governing Law, Venue, and Dispute Resolution: Where Disputes Get Resolved Matters

Governing law and venue clauses determine which state’s law applies to the contract and where any dispute must be litigated or arbitrated. For Texas-based OFS companies, a Texas governing law clause is generally favorable — the Texas Oilfield Anti-Indemnity Act, Texas mineral lien statutes, and Texas case law on indemnity and insurance are well-developed and broadly understood. A governing law clause selecting a different state can change those protections significantly. As noted in a recent federal court decision, even a contract with an express Texas choice-of-law clause can have that provision overridden by another state’s anti-indemnity law if the work was performed there and that state’s interest is found to substantially outweigh Texas’s.

Venue provisions determine where litigation or arbitration takes place. An operator headquartered in another state may designate its home jurisdiction as the exclusive venue for disputes — which means that if a payment dispute arises, your company may need to retain counsel in that state and litigate there, adding cost and complexity to what should be a straightforward collection matter.

Arbitration clauses have become more common in MSAs and carry tradeoffs. Arbitration can be faster and more confidential than litigation, but arbitration awards are difficult to appeal, discovery is limited, and arbitration costs — particularly for larger disputes — can rival or exceed litigation costs. If your MSA includes mandatory arbitration, understand the rules that govern it, who pays the arbitrator fees, and whether there is any right of appeal.

What to look for: Prefer Texas governing law when your work is performed in Texas. Review venue provisions to ensure disputes can be resolved in a forum that is practical and cost-effective for your company. Understand the mechanics and cost allocation of any mandatory arbitration clause before signing.

7. Scope of Work and Change Orders: The Gap Between What You Agreed to Do and What You End Up Doing

The MSA typically governs the overall commercial relationship. The actual work is described in individual work orders or job orders that are issued under the MSA. If those two documents conflict, the MSA usually controls — which matters when a work order describes one scope and field conditions require something different.

Scope creep is one of the most common sources of payment disputes in oilfield services. Work expands beyond what was originally contemplated — additional runs, longer intervals, expanded services — and the question becomes whether that additional work was authorized and at what rate it will be compensated. MSAs that require written change orders for any scope modification give service companies the clearest protection. Oral approvals — even from someone with apparent authority on the operator’s side — are difficult to prove and often disputed.

What to look for: Confirm that the MSA requires written work orders for each job and written change orders for scope modifications. Train field personnel to document any verbal direction to expand scope and follow up in writing before performing the additional work.

8. Force Majeure: What Happens When the World Intervenes

Force majeure provisions excuse a party from performance when events beyond its control make performance impossible. Pandemics, hurricanes, acts of war, government orders, and supply chain disruptions have all tested force majeure clauses in recent years — and in the current environment, with the Strait of Hormuz disruption affecting global supply chains, these clauses are actively relevant to oilfield services contracts right now.

Texas courts interpret force majeure clauses strictly and narrowly. The clause must specifically list the type of event that occurred. Economic hardship — a job became more expensive because of tariffs or material cost increases — does not qualify as a force majeure event under Texas law. Only genuine impossibility of performance, caused by a listed event, triggers the protection. If your MSA’s force majeure clause lists only “acts of God” and does not specifically include government orders, military conflict, trade restrictions, or supply chain disruptions, your protection is narrower than you may think.

Notice requirements matter here too. Most force majeure clauses require prompt written notice once a triggering event occurs. Missing that deadline can forfeit the protection even when the underlying event would otherwise qualify.

What to look for: Ensure your force majeure clause specifically lists government orders, trade restrictions, military conflict, and supply chain disruptions. Understand the notice requirements and confirm your operations team knows when and how to send them.

The Bottom Line

MSAs are framework agreements — they are designed to govern multiple jobs over an extended period, which means the risk they allocate compounds over time. An indemnity clause, a lien waiver, or an insurance gap that seems manageable on a single job becomes a systemic exposure across every project you run under that agreement.

Operators have sophisticated legal teams that draft these documents to protect the operator’s interests. That is not a criticism — it is simply the reality of the negotiation. The service companies that are best positioned are those that treat the MSA as a business document, understand what they are agreeing to, and engage counsel to negotiate the provisions that carry the most risk before the agreement is signed — not after something goes wrong on location.

The provisions discussed here — indemnity, insurance, payment and lien rights, liability caps, termination, governing law, scope, and force majeure — are the ones that appear most frequently in disputes and that carry the greatest financial consequences when they don’t say what a service company assumed they did. Understanding them is not a legal exercise. It is a business one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.