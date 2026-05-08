Renewable Energy Update

Recent developments in renewable energy projects across the United States reveal a dynamic landscape of solar, wind, and energy storage initiatives moving through various stages of approval and implementation. From California's groundbreaking solar projects to federal policy shifts affecting clean energy tax credits, the industry faces both opportunities and challenges.

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California Energy Commission approves Soda Mountain Solar Project

Solar Power World – April 28

The California Energy Commission has approved the Soda Mountain Solar Project through its Opt-In Certification program. The project is the second to be approved by the California Energy Commission in the program’s history. Developed by VC Renewables, the project will be located on land administered by the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) northeast of Barstow, California and is contingent on BLM approval. Once built, the project will generate up to 300 MW of renewable energy and include up to 300 MW of battery storage capable of storing 1,200 MWh of energy.

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News

Federal government paying wind developers to walk away from California offshore leases

Los Angeles Times – April 27

The U.S. Department of the Interior is paying $885 million to two energy companies to abandon offshore wind leases, including a California project off Morro Bay developed by Golden State Wind. The company will receive $120 million in lease fees if it invests equally in oil and gas projects.

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New York opens tender to accelerate onshore renewables deployment

PV-Tech – April 27

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has launched a new solicitation to procure renewable energy certificates through a competitive process, supporting the development of onshore wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. The solicitation targets mid-to-late-stage developments that are ready to begin construction, particularly those positioned to benefit from expiring federal clean energy tax credits.

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U.S. House Republicans introduce bill to extend renewables tax credits

Utility Dive – April 27

A new bill proposed by four Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives seeks to restore clean tax credits for wind, solar, and other clean energy technologies. The American Energy Dominance Act would remove the accelerated deadlines that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act placed on the renewable energy 45Y production tax credit and 48E investment tax credit, and make similar changes to other impacted credits, like the 45V clean hydrogen production credit.

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Projects

Kern County’s Planning Commission approves Terra-Gen’s Discovery solar storage project

KGET – April 24

The Kern County Planning Commission has approved the Discovery Solar Storage Project proposed by Terra-Gen located in the southeast region of the county. The proposed project would generate about 1,400 MW of renewable electrical energy and features 1 GW of energy storage.

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Graphic Packaging, NextEra to build 250 MW solar plant in Texas

Reuters – April 29

Graphic Packaging Holding has signed an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources to build a 250 MW solar power plant in Texas. The deal is Graphic Packaging's largest virtual power purchase agreement to date and forms part of its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

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Massachusetts utilities’ contracts for 806 MW Vineyard Wind activated

Renewables Now – April 29

Massachusetts’ governor has announced the activation of the utilities’ contracts for the 806 MW Vineyard Wind offshore wind project off the state’s coast. The project, which has been producing power since January 2024, has also created nearly 4,000 jobs.

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