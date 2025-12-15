ARTICLE
15 December 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — December 2025

Mintz

Contributor

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Recent & Upcoming Events: December 2025...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Recent & Upcoming Events: December 2025

2025 P3 Government Conference: "The Art of the Match"
December 8 – 9, 2025
Washington, DC
More info >>

Reuters Energy LIVE 2025
December 9 – 10, 2025
Houston, TX
More info >>

Atlantic Council Critical Minerals Supply Chains Summit 2025
December 11, 2025
Washington, DC
More info >>

Thomas R. Burton III
Sahir Surmeli
