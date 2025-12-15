Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — December 2025

Mintz are most popular:
- within Law Practice Management topic(s)
Recent & Upcoming Events: December 2025
2025 P3 Government Conference: "The Art of the
Match"
December 8 – 9, 2025
Washington, DC
More info >>
Reuters Energy LIVE 2025
December 9 – 10, 2025
Houston, TX
More info >>
Atlantic Council Critical Minerals Supply Chains Summit
2025
December 11, 2025
Washington, DC
More info >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]