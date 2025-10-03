Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — October 2025

Upcoming Events: October 2025
4th Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future: The Path Forward
Mintz is proud to once again convene leaders from across the energy and sustainability ecosystem for our Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future – The Path Forward.
Monday, October 27, 2025
10:30 am - 7:30 pm
The Engine
750 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Ceres — Evening with Ceres: Inspiring Innovation and Impact
October 6, 2025
Boston, MA
BloombergNEF Summit London
October 14 – 15, 2025
London, UK
The Alliance for Climate Transition Green Future
Gala
October 16, 2025
Boston, MA
Mintz Women in Leadership – Trailblazers and
Changemakers: Embracing the Entrepreneurial Mindset
October 16, 2025
East Palo Alto, CA
Net Zero Insights – Closing the Climate Protection
Gap: Innovation in Insurance
October 20, 2025
New York, NY
The Engine – Tough Tech Summit 2025
October 28, 2025
Boston, MA
