ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — October 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz is proud to once again convene leaders from across the energy and sustainability ecosystem for our Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future – The Path Forward.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Upcoming Events: October 2025

4th Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future: The Path Forward

Mintz is proud to once again convene leaders from across the energy and sustainability ecosystem for our Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future – The Path Forward.

Learn more here >>

Oct

27

2025

Monday, October 27, 2025
10:30 am - 7:30 pm
The Engine
750 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139


Ceres — Evening with Ceres: Inspiring Innovation and Impact
October 6, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

BloombergNEF Summit London
October 14 – 15, 2025
London, UK
More Info >>

The Alliance for Climate Transition Green Future Gala
October 16, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

Mintz Women in Leadership – Trailblazers and Changemakers: Embracing the Entrepreneurial Mindset
October 16, 2025
East Palo Alto, CA
More Info >>

Net Zero Insights – Closing the Climate Protection Gap: Innovation in Insurance
October 20, 2025
New York, NY
More Info >>

The Engine – Tough Tech Summit 2025
October 28, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
