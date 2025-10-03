Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — October 2025

Upcoming Events: October 2025

4th Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future: The Path Forward

Mintz is proud to once again convene leaders from across the energy and sustainability ecosystem for our Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future – The Path Forward.

Learn more here >>



Oct

27

2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

10:30 am - 7:30 pm

The Engine

750 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139



Ceres — Evening with Ceres: Inspiring Innovation and Impact

October 6, 2025

Boston, MA

More Info >>

BloombergNEF Summit London

October 14 – 15, 2025

London, UK

More Info >>

The Alliance for Climate Transition Green Future Gala

October 16, 2025

Boston, MA

More Info >>

Mintz Women in Leadership – Trailblazers and Changemakers: Embracing the Entrepreneurial Mindset

October 16, 2025

East Palo Alto, CA

More Info >>

Net Zero Insights – Closing the Climate Protection Gap: Innovation in Insurance

October 20, 2025

New York, NY

More Info >>

The Engine – Tough Tech Summit 2025

October 28, 2025

Boston, MA

More Info >>

