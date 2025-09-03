Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — September 2025

This month we're pleased to feature our client, S2G Investments. S2G is a multistage investment firm focused on scaling solutions across food and agriculture, oceans, and energy.

S2G provides capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing.

Mintz represented S2G in its $40 million Series B financing, announced in June 2025, of Sojo Industries, an industrial automation company that utilizes robotics, mobility, and software to deliver innovative packaging and assembly solutions to the food and beverage industry.

Sojo's patented Sojo Flight" system delivers mobile manufacturing lines that can be deployed and fully operational in as little as one hour, enabling rapid variety-pack production directly on-site for customers. Sojo also offers Sojo Shield", a software platform that delivers real-time geolocation, analytics, and operational insights across the supply chain to manage inventory, product quality, and logistics mapping capabilities.

The funding from S2G will be used to scale Sojo Flight" deployments, enhance the Sojo Shield" platform, and expand automation across Sojo's "atoms to bits" platform, merging state-of-the-art robotics hardware with a blockchain-based software platform.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Barak Bar-Cohen, Founder and CEO of Sojo. "As consumer demand for variety and customization accelerates, brands are increasingly challenged by legacy packaging models that are slow, inflexible, and costly. S2G has deep experience in sustainable supply chain investments and with their partnership, we are committed to delivering alternative technology solutions that reduce freight, labor, and emissions, while helping brands drive profitable innovation and get on shelf faster."

"Sojo is a company focused on delivering solutions at the seams of the food, energy, and logistics sectors, a nexus that is a core focus of S2G's strategy," added Francis O'Sullivan, Managing Director of S2G's energy strategy. "We believe Barak and his team have that rare combination of deep technical capability and operational efficiency needed to deliver disruptive innovation in packaging solutions, and we're proud to support their growth."

