Strengthening The Reliability And Security Of The United States Electric Grid (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs emergency action under section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act by streamlining and expediting the approval of orders allowing electric generation resources to operate at maximum capacity during times of anticipated grid failure. It also mandates the development of a national methodology to assess grid reserve margins and identify critical generation resources that must be retained or prevented from retiring or converting fuel sources if doing so would reduce grid reliability.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.