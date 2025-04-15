ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Strengthening The Reliability And Security Of The United States Electric Grid (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Stephen Hug,Emily P. Mallen,Sharmila P. Das
Directs emergency action under section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act by streamlining and expediting the approval of orders allowing electric generation resources to operate at maximum capacity during times of anticipated grid failure. It also mandates the development of a national methodology to assess grid reserve margins and identify critical generation resources that must be retained or prevented from retiring or converting fuel sources if doing so would reduce grid reliability.

Stephen Hug
Emily P. Mallen
Ben N. Reiter
Sharmila P. Das
