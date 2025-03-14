Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — March 2025

BlueDot Photonics, a developer of solar energy devices designed to improve solar panel performance and durability, was acquired by UbiQD, a development stage corporation, for an undisclosed amount.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Recent M&A Activity:

February 19, 2025: BlueDot Photonics, a developer of solar energy devices designed to improve solar panel performance and durability, was acquired by UbiQD, a development stage corporation, for an undisclosed amount. Read more here.

February 15, 2025: Chomp, a developer of containerized anaerobic digestion systems designed for urban and suburban environments, was acquired by Martin Energy Group for an undisclosed amount. Together, the two companies will be able to service a broad range of the food waste to energy market. Read more here.

February 14, 2025: NextNRG, a company developing an integrated ecosystem that combines solar energy generation, battery storage, smart microgrids, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand fuel delivery, acquired EzFill Holdings (NAS: EZFL) through a reverse merger. This resulted in the combined entity trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NXXT. Read more here.

February 6, 2025: King Energy, operator of an energy company intended to deliver solar power to multi-tenant commercial properties, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Whitebark Energy (ASX: WBE) for an undisclosed. Previously, the company raised $10 million of Seed 4 funding in a deal led by ArcTern Ventures on October 16, 2024, putting the company's pre-money valuation at $70 million. Active Impact Investments, Next Frontier Capital, Blackhorn Ventures, and other undisclosed investors also participated in the round. The funds will be used for the expansion of the company's innovative solar financing and billing platform that brings renewable energy to multi-tenant commercial buildings, providing economic value to both tenants and property owners alike. The additional capital will support scaling of operations, hiring, and technology enhancements, furthering the company's reach across North America. Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.