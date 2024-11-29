ARTICLE
What You Should Know On Clean Energy Funding Before Trump Takes Office

As the clock ticks toward Inauguration Day, the future of key clean energy funding programs under the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is uncertain. Foley Hoag partner Aaron Lang spoke with Trellis about what we might expect under the new administration.

"It's still so early to be predicting with any kind of certainty what programs will and will not exist," he said. But aside from the mainly consumer-facing EV tax credit, which Aaron referred to as "low hanging fruit," he says that other credits with larger industry implications are far harder to simply cut. "It's a different question when you're talking about major investment-backed expectations for building big facilities based on these tax credits," said Lang.

Click here to read the full article.

