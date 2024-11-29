What You Should Know On Clean Energy Funding Before Trump Takes Office

As the clock ticks toward Inauguration Day, the future of key clean energy funding programs under the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is uncertain.

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

As the clock ticks toward Inauguration Day, the future of key clean energy funding programs under the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is uncertain. Foley Hoag partner Aaron Lang spoke with Trellis about what we might expect under the new administration.

"It's still so early to be predicting with any kind of certainty what programs will and will not exist," he said. But aside from the mainly consumer-facing EV tax credit, which Aaron referred to as "low hanging fruit," he says that other credits with larger industry implications are far harder to simply cut. "It's a different question when you're talking about major investment-backed expectations for building big facilities based on these tax credits," said Lang.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.