Milbank LLP's Law, Policy & Markets ("LPM") podcast was featured in Law.com's article "Lawyer Up: 16 Big Law Podcasts to Tune Into," which lists forward-thinking legal podcasts that offer insights and perspectives on the business of law. The Law, Policy & Markets podcast, hosted by Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance partner Allan Marks, explores diverse topics such as ESG and sustainability, cybersecurity, airlines and aviation, biopharma, global capital markets, climate change and the energy transition, cross-border workouts, private equity, cutting-edge litigation, enforcement policies in securities and antitrust, and values-based innovation in the legal profession.

The article touts LPM's "groundbreaking insights" and its "unusual line-up of guests," including Professor Carolyn Kissane, who teaches at NYU's SPS Center for Global Affairs, and former FBI Special Agent Holden Triplett. Other episodes feature discussions on topical pro bono cases, analyses of regulatory policy, a roundtable of summer associates and more. LPM is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, Google and Audible.

Read the full Law.com article, "Lawyer Up: 16 Big Law Podcasts to Tune Into," here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.