Baker Botts Hosts Interview Of John Arnold On Bloomberg Wealth With David Rubenstein (Video)

HOUSTON, August 15, 2024 - Baker Botts was honored to host a taping of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein at our annual partner conference in Washington, DC. Mr. Rubenstein interviewed John Arnold. Mr. Rubenstein is co-founder and co-chair of the board of directors of the Carlyle Group, one of the world's leading alternative asset management firms. Mr. Arnold is a natural gas trader and co-founder and co-chair of Arnold Ventures, together with his wife Laura. Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy pursuing evidence-based solutions to help solve the most pressing problems of our time.

