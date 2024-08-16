ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Baker Botts Hosts Interview Of John Arnold On Bloomberg Wealth With David Rubenstein (Video)

BB
Baker Botts

Contributor

Baker Botts logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Baker Botts was honored to host a taping of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein at our annual partner conference in Washington, DC. Mr. Rubenstein interviewed John Arnold.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Danny David
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

HOUSTON, August 15, 2024 - Baker Botts was honored to host a taping of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein at our annual partner conference in Washington, DC. Mr. Rubenstein interviewed John Arnold. Mr. Rubenstein is co-founder and co-chair of the board of directors of the Carlyle Group, one of the world's leading alternative asset management firms. Mr. Arnold is a natural gas trader and co-founder and co-chair of Arnold Ventures, together with his wife Laura. Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy pursuing evidence-based solutions to help solve the most pressing problems of our time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Danny David
Danny David
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More