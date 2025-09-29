Littler Lounge: Data Doesn't Lie – Following The Digital Footprints In Workplace Lawsuits (Podcast)

Think your digital trail is just background noise? Think again. In this episode, discover how data – from social media to id badge swipes – can alter the trajectory of a workplace lawsuit. Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave team up with eDiscovery attorney Don Myers to unpack the tech, tactics and real-world stories behind modern litigation. From off-the-clock collective claims to individual plaintiff suits, you'll get an inside look at how timestamps and digital footprints are changing the game.

