The EU AI Act Delay Is Not A Pause Button For Global Employers

The EU AI Act's delayed compliance deadline for workplace AI systems offers multinational employers a critical window to establish governance frameworks and assess their recruiting, workforce management, and employment decision-making tools. Legal experts examine which AI applications may be classified as high-risk and outline strategic steps organizations should take now to prepare for cross-jurisdictional compliance challenges.

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The EU’s decision to delay key workplace AI obligations until December 2027 provides organizations with additional time to prepare—but not a reason to postpone action. In a recent Westlaw Today article, Yana Komsitsky, Paul Whinder, and Georgia Hill Smith explore what types of AI tools used in recruiting, workforce management, and employment decision-making may be classified as high-risk under the EU AI Act and what multinational employers should be doing now to prepare their operations for compliance. Their analysis highlights the growing challenge of navigating AI compliance across multiple jurisdictions and offers practical guidance for businesses operating globally.

Why This Matters

The EU AI Act applies to multinational employers managing global workforces.

Companies must coordinate compliance efforts across employment, privacy, procurement, and technology functions.

Employers that establish governance frameworks now will be better positioned to adopt AI at scale as regulations continue to evolve.

The full article is available here.

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