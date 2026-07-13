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13 July 2026

Policy Week In Review – July 10, 2026

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The EEOC has released its draft Strategic Plan for FY2026-2030, focusing on organizational improvements rather than policy changes, while the Senate prepares to confirm Keith Sonderling as Labor Secretary. Meanwhile, the June 2026 jobs report reveals a cooling labor market with payroll gains falling significantly below expectations and labor force participation dropping to its lowest level since March 2021.
United States Employment and HR
Shannon Meade,Jim Paretti,Maury Baskin
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At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

EEOC Releases Draft Strategic Plan for Comment

On July 1, 2026, the EEOC released for public comment its draft Strategic Plan for FY2026-2030, as required by the Government Performance and Results Act. Unlike the agency’s recently released National Enforcement Plan, the Strategic Plan is less policy-focused and establishes organizational goals intended to improve how the agency processes charges, delivers services, and measures performance. The Strategic Plan is open for public comment through July 19, 2026.

Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Labor Secretary

On July 16, 2026, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination for Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor. Sonderling, who assumed the role of Deputy Labor Secretary in March 2025, has been serving as Acting Secretary since the resignation of Lori Chavez-DeRemer in April of this year. Sonderling’s nomination is expected to be approved.

Job Market Cools

The U.S. jobs report for June 2026 (released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on July 2, 2026) was generally viewed as weaker than expected. The payroll gain of 57,000 was well below economists' expectations (roughly 110,000–115,000) and below the revised May gain of 129,000. Additionally, April and May payroll estimates were revised downward by a combined 74,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, however, dropped to 4.2%, largely due to a slump in the labor force participation rate, which fell 0.3 percentage point to 61.5%, the lowest since March 2021.

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Photo of Shannon Meade
Shannon Meade
Photo of Jim Paretti
Jim Paretti
Photo of Alexander T. MacDonald
Alexander T. MacDonald
Photo of Maury Baskin
Maury Baskin
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