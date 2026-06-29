2026 HR Legal Summit: Keynote Speaker Announced (Video)

Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
The 14th Annual HR Legal Summit returns in 2026 with keynote speaker Christina Butler, a former Emmy-nominated television news anchor who now specializes in helping professionals become stronger, more effective communicators. This full-day conference will provide CLE and HR certification credits while bringing together labor and employment law professionals for insights on workplace legal issues.
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This year’s 14th Annual HR Legal Summit, co-hosted with Ballard Spahr’s Labor & Employment Group, will feature keynote speaker, Christina Butler.
Christina is a former Emmy-nominated television news anchor and reporter with two decades of experience connecting with audiences during breaking news and major stories. Today, she brings that same energy and on-camera expertise to help audiences around the world become stronger, more effective communicators. With a fresh, innovative approach, Christina reinforces a simple truth: those who speak well, do well.
To learn more about what you can expect from Christina at the 2026 HR Legal Summit, watch her short introduction video below.
Thursday, September 17, 2026 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM ET
Presidential Caterers 2910 Dekalb Pike East Norriton, Pennsylvania 19401
Early Bird Pricing is available through August 17, 2026.