2026 HR Legal Summit: Keynote Speaker Announced (Video)

This year’s 14th Annual HR Legal Summit, co-hosted with Ballard Spahr’s Labor & Employment Group, will feature keynote speaker, Christina Butler.

Christina is a former Emmy-nominated television news anchor and reporter with two decades of experience connecting with audiences during breaking news and major stories. Today, she brings that same energy and on-camera expertise to help audiences around the world become stronger, more effective communicators. With a fresh, innovative approach, Christina reinforces a simple truth: those who speak well, do well.

To learn more about what you can expect from Christina at the 2026 HR Legal Summit, watch her short introduction video below.

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Thursday, September 17, 2026

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM ET

Presidential Caterers

2910 Dekalb Pike

East Norriton, Pennsylvania 19401

Early Bird Pricing is available through August 17, 2026.