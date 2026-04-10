Empowering Employees Through Backup Awareness

World Backup Day, observed every year on 31 March, is an opportunity for organizations and their employees to take proactive steps toward protecting their digital information. With so much professional and personal information stored on phones, laptops, and tablets, maintaining reliable backups is more important than ever.

Regular backups significantly reduce the impact of unexpected events such as device loss or theft, hardware failures, malware, or accidental deletion.

Backups also are essential to supporting today's hybrid workforce. By establishing a structured backup cadence aligned with globally recognized standards and guidance from ISO, NIST, CIS, and similar organizations, organizations can protect sensitive and confidential data.

Correctly and securely storing personal data in the cloud or on an external drive protects employee data, enabling access to files from anywhere, reducing the number of devices needed while traveling, and thus limiting the risk of exposure—whether through insecure backups or insecure recovery methods—for both the employee and the organization.

Choosing a Backup Method

Employees should be advised on the benefits and considerations of different methods to secure their data. Backups can be stored on externally on a hard drive or on a solid-state drive (SSD), or by using a cloud-based service, such as iCloud, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive—or, ideally, on both. Using both an external device and a cloud‑based service provides stronger protection than relying on a single backup method. The table below compares both backup methods, highlighting key benefits and best practices.

Backup Type Key Benefits Considerations/Best Practices Examples Cloud‑Based Backup Services Runs automatically when user is online

Accessible from any device

Protected from local risks such as theft, fire, or flooding Confirm automatic backups are enabled

Use strong passwords and encryption when available

Avoid free services that may collect or monetize data; paid services typically offer stronger privacy protections iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Time Machine (Mac) External Hard Drive or SSD Fast, portable, and easy to use

SSDs are more durable; hard drives are typically less expensive

Does not require internet access Store in a secure location separate from the primary computer

Connect only during backups to reduce the risk of malware spreading to the device

Periodically verify the device still works, as physical media can degrade over time External USB hard drive, External SSD

Essential Backup Actions to Reduce the Risk of Data Loss

Encouraging good backup habits helps protect both organizational and personal data. The following World Backup Day action items and checklist can help guide employees' personal backup practices:

Set Up the Backup Encourage employees to use at least one backup method (cloud or external drive) Preferably, two backups for extra protection should be maintained

Secure the Backup Remind employees to create a long, unique password for backup accounts Recommend enabling encryption when available Educate employees on the risks of oversharing on social media and ensure that security questions cannot be inferred from publicly available information.

Choose Reliable Tools Recommend external drives be purchased from reputable vendors Choose cloud services with clear privacy and security policies Employees should confirm enough storage is available for files

Establish a Routine Cloud backups: remind employees to enable automatic backups External drive backups: encourage employees to set a calendar reminder to run regularly

Test the Backup Employees should verify that their backup is running successfully Remind employees to periodically restore a test file to ensure backups are reliable



Tip: Regular digital backups help reduce security risk and keep devices running efficiently.