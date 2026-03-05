ARTICLE
5 March 2026

The Impact Exchange: Why Roll-Ups Fail: The Human Side Of Post-Transaction Performance (Podcast)

If you are responsible for outcomes and culture, this conversation will sharpen how you think about both. Why do so many roll-ups fail — even when the strategy is solid?
If you are responsible for outcomes and culture, this conversation will sharpen how you think about both.

Why do so many roll-ups fail — even when the strategy is solid?

In this episode, Sara Huddleston, People & Transformation Leader and Founder of Align Coaching Solutions, joins John Frehse for a candid conversation on what really makes or breaks organizational change. They explore why roll-ups and integrations break down, what healthy conflict actually looks like, and why trust, transparency, and intentional listening matter more than another playbook or mandate workplace.

If you are leading growth, integration, or culture change, this conversation will challenge how you think about execution — and why compliance is not the same as commitment.

Listen to learn how leaders can drive performance by putting people back at the center of transformation.

