New Mandated Reporter Requirements For The Entertainment Industry In California

Effective January 1, 2026, California Assembly Bill (AB) 653, dubbed the California Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act ("CAMERA"), expanded the list of "mandated reporters" under California's Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act ("CANRA") codified under California's Penal Code to include any individual employed as a talent agent, talent manager, or talent coach who provide services to minors. This means that these persons must report known or reasonably suspected child abuse or neglect learned in their professional capacity to appropriate agencies. Failing to report as required can lead to criminal liability as a misdemeanor against the individual under CANRA.

For entertainment employers, the consequences for failing to comply can have an adverse financial impact as well, including unwanted publicity and corresponding reputational loss. The key takeaway, however, is operational: if a company employs or regularly engages individuals who represent, manage, or coach performers under 18, the employer should treat this as a workplace compliance and training update, not merely a licensing issue.

The licensing and permitting ecosystem with respect to children's talent in the entertainment industry is already extensive, and this change created another step for employers to navigate. The Labor Commissioner has indicated it will include mandated reporter compliance statements with talent agent licenses and child performer services permits, consistent with CANRA's acknowledgment requirements in Penal Code section 11166.5.

The following provides a practical approach for employers to take affirmative steps now to comply with this new law seeking to protect children:

Proactive First Steps

Employers can implement changes in response to the statute that are simple and focused on readiness. To start, employers should determine which employees are subject to the changes by confirming which roles function as talent agents, managers, or coaches for minors. Job descriptions and employer expectations do not always match day-to-day reality, so this analysis should extend beyond documented titles or duties to investigate which employees veritably work with or provide services to minors.

Following this internal audit, the next step for employers is to update onboarding and annual compliance packets for covered personnel. Penal Code section 11166.5 requires employers to provide mandated reporter acknowledgments and statutory materials to the relevant employees. This statute notes that the employees must acknowledge their mandated reporter obligations as a prerequisite for their employment, so employers should ensure that all relevant roles, both the recently identified current employees and future hires, receive the aforementioned information to comply with CANRA.

Ongoing Compliance Structure

Penal Code section 11165.7 does not require mandated reporter training for the newly incorporated talent agents, managers, and coaches, but training is strongly encouraged. An absence of training does not excuse a mandated reporter from their duties. Training should be periodic, but brief and role-based—covered individuals need a practical understanding of when the obligation is triggered and how to act without hesitation. California's mandated reporting framework generally expects an initial report immediately (or as soon as practicably possible) and a written follow-up within 36 hours. To that end, training and internal instructions should be designed to support prompt, decisive action.

Finally, employers should refine internal protocol to build a structure and culture that helps rather than hinders mandated reporters. A clean approach is to clearly communicate to affected employees a designated internal point of contact, such as Human Resources representatives or in-house legal counsel. The point of contact should also be trained in mandated reporter responsibilities and procedures to provide support, help document that the report was made, and coordinate workplace response steps.

Implement an Action Plan

To sum, a streamlined framework for employers to follow is to: (1) identify impacted employees; (2) update onboarding and compliance packets for their roles; (3) provide periodic training on mandated reporters' obligations; (4) promote a culture of compliance within the organization, and (5) designate an internal point of contact. By taking these steps to address the duties of their talent manager, talent agent, and talent coach positions, employers in the entertainment industry can ensure compliance with CAMERA and CANRA and be well-prepared to adapt to future changes.

