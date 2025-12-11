U.S. Senate Vote Next Week Set To Restore NLRB Quorum

Takeaways

The confirmation vote would restore a required three-member quorum to the Board, which has been quorum-less and unable to issue rulings since Jan 2025.

The quorum would enable the Board to start addressing a growing case backlog by year end.

Congressional Record | En Bloc Consideration of Certain Nominations

For the first time in 11 months, the National Labor Relations Board will likely have a quorum by year end, enabling it to start issuing decisions. Board member nominee Scott Mayer, a chief corporate labor counsel, was a last-minute addition to the U.S. Senate nominee package that will be voted on next week. The nominee package already included Board nominee James Murphy and General Counsel nominee Crystal Carey.

If the Senate confirms all three nominees, Carey's term will last four years, with Mayer and Murphy's terms expiring December 16, 2029, and December 16, 2027, respectively.

