11 December 2025

U.S. Senate Vote Next Week Set To Restore NLRB Quorum

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business.
For the first time in 11 months, the National Labor Relations Board will likely have a quorum by year end, enabling it to start issuing decisions.
United States Employment and HR
Laura Pierson-Scheinberg,Richard F. Vitarelli, and Marvin Kaplan
Takeaways

  • The confirmation vote would restore a required three-member quorum to the Board, which has been quorum-less and unable to issue rulings since Jan 2025.
  • The quorum would enable the Board to start addressing a growing case backlog by year end.

Link

Congressional Record | En Bloc Consideration of Certain Nominations

Article

For the first time in 11 months, the National Labor Relations Board will likely have a quorum by year end, enabling it to start issuing decisions. Board member nominee Scott Mayer, a chief corporate labor counsel, was a last-minute addition to the U.S. Senate nominee package that will be voted on next week. The nominee package already included Board nominee James Murphy and General Counsel nominee Crystal Carey.

If the Senate confirms all three nominees, Carey's term will last four years, with Mayer and Murphy's terms expiring December 16, 2029, and December 16, 2027, respectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Pierson-Scheinberg
Laura Pierson-Scheinberg
Photo of Richard F. Vitarelli
Richard F. Vitarelli
Photo of Marvin Kaplan
Marvin Kaplan
