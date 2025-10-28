A Republican-Led NLRB May Soon Revisit Expanded Remedies And Other Labor Precedents

Key Highlights

NLRB Poised for a Partisan Shift: With the Senate HELP Committee advancing two of President Trump's nominees, the NLRB may soon regain a quorum and shift to its first Republican-led majority since 2021 — potentially signaling changes to existing federal labor law.

With the Senate HELP Committee advancing two of President Trump's nominees, the NLRB may soon regain a quorum and shift to its first Republican-led majority since 2021 — potentially signaling changes to existing federal labor law. Expanded Remedies Under Thryv Remain in Force — for Now: The NLRB's Thryv, Inc. decision (2022) broadened employer liability in unfair labor practice cases by requiring compensation for all "direct or foreseeable" harms.

The NLRB's Thryv, Inc. decision (2022) broadened employer liability in unfair labor practice cases by requiring compensation for all "direct or foreseeable" harms. Courts Split on the NLRB's Authority: Federal appellate courts have issued conflicting rulings on the NLRB's power to award these expanded damages — creating uncertainty until the NLRB or the Supreme Court provides further clarity.

Federal appellate courts have issued conflicting rulings on the NLRB's power to award these expanded damages — creating uncertainty until the NLRB or the Supreme Court provides further clarity. Employers Should Prepare for Policy Shifts: A Republican-led majority on the NLRB could narrow Thryv remedies and reexamine key doctrines affecting joint-employer standards, independent-contractor classifications, and union election rules. Employers should monitor developments closely and seek counsel on pending or potential labor disputes.

On Oct. 9, 2025, the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee advanced two of President Trump's three pending nominations to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Although the third nominee was tabled following a divided vote, the approvals signal the NLRB may soon regain a quorum and operate under a Republican-led majority for the first time since 2021.

Why It Matters

Historically, when the NLRB flips partisan control, prior precedent — especially decisions viewed as favorable to labor or broad in scope — often comes under review. Large employers should monitor several key implications:

Unfair labor practice liability remains significant under current NLRB law, and U.S. Courts of Appeal have disagreed on whether the NLRB has exceeded its statutory authority. In its December 2022 decision in Thryv, Inc., 372 NLRB No. 22 (Dec. 13, 2022), the NLRB significantly expanded its remedial authority in unfair labor practice cases. The decision clarified that in all cases where a standard make-whole remedy would apply, employers must "compensate affected employees for all direct or foreseeable pecuniary harms . . . suffer[ed] as a result of the [employer's] unfair labor practice." The NLRB expressly moved beyond traditional backpay and reinstatement relief to authorize reimbursement of additional costs like out-of-pocket medical expenses and credit card debt.

In its December 2022 decision in Thryv, Inc., 372 NLRB No. 22 (Dec. 13, 2022), the NLRB significantly expanded its remedial authority in unfair labor practice cases. The decision clarified that in all cases where a standard make-whole remedy would apply, employers must "compensate affected employees for all direct or foreseeable pecuniary harms . . . suffer[ed] as a result of the [employer's] unfair labor practice." The NLRB expressly moved beyond traditional backpay and reinstatement relief to authorize reimbursement of additional costs like out-of-pocket medical expenses and credit card debt. Appellate courts have disagreed on the NLRB's authority to expand unfair labor practice remedies. Most recently, the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the NLRB's use of the Thryv framework in International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 39 v. NLRB. The Ninth Circuit found the NLRB did not exceed its statutory authority in awarding Thryv damages and enforced the NLRB's remedy order. The Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit took a different tack earlier this year. In its Starbucks-related decision, the Third Circuit held the NLRB's remedial order for consequential damages exceeded the NLRB's authority. It reasoned that Congress did not empower the NLRB to award full compensatory damages of that nature.

If the NLRB retains a quorum, we expect it to revisit the expanded remedies under Thryv. If the full Senate confirms the two nominees to the NLRB, employers should anticipate that the NLRB will revisit the remedial doctrine set forth in Thryv. While the second Trump administration has indicated an intent to be more labor friendly, a Republican majority may choose to reinstate narrower remedial parameters, limit the "direct or foreseeable" horizon, or otherwise reduce employer exposure. Until such a shift occurs, however, the current Thryv-based standard remains in force and applicable before the NLRB and across circuits that have upheld it.

Looking Ahead

The HELP Committee's approvals signal a likely realignment in the months ahead but not an immediate one, as it remains unknown as to when or whether the NLRB will have a quorum. A new NLRB majority may act quickly once seated to revisit recent precedents—not only Thryv, but also rules governing joint-employer status, independent-contractor classifications and union election procedures. The coming months will be a period of heightened uncertainty for employers navigating ongoing unfair labor practice matters.

Employers facing organizing activity or unfair labor practice allegations should consult with an experienced member of Polsinelli's Management-Labor Relations Practice Group to assess how forthcoming NLRB changes may affect exposure, negotiation strategy and overall labor-relations planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.