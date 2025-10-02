U.S. employers are navigating an evolving labor relations landscape marked by shifting employee expectations and escalated collective bargaining and organizing tactics. To assess how organizations are managing modern labor relations trends, Littler conducted a survey of nearly 800 in-house lawyers, business executives, and human resources professionals, 42% of whom hold C-suite positions.

The findings of Littler's 2025 Labor Survey Report reveal a preparedness gap among companies. For instance, only 9% of non-unionized employers feel "very prepared" to effectively respond to union organizing activity, while just 18% of those with some unionized employees said the same about handling more aggressive collective bargaining tactics. This comes even as one in four employers whose workplaces are not fully unionized report experiencing organizing activity over the past two years.

The report also examines the key factors behind today's organizing efforts. Aside from pay and benefits, the leading drivers for employee support of organizing efforts include work/life balance (38%), desire for input into business decisions (31%), and job security (29%), according to employers that have experienced union organizing over the past two years. Additionally, 49% of respondents say that the growing number of Gen Z employees in the workforce has given rise to a greater desire among employees to have input into strategic business decisions.

These and several other findings—including breakdowns by key industries and company size—are discussed in-depth in the full survey report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.