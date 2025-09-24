This Week From The Hill (September 21 – 27, 2025)

On September 19, the House approved a stopgap funding bill (H.R. 5371) by a vote of 217-212 to fund the government at current levels from September 30 when current funding for the government's fiscal year expires to November 21. The bill includes an extension of Medicare telehealth rules that were eased during COVID and additional funding to increase security for members of Congress and other public officials.

The Senate voted on the bill later that day, and as expected, the procedural vote failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to proceed. Senate Democrats are asking Republicans to make healthcare concessions, including extensions of the enhanced ACA premium subsidies and elimination of cuts to Medicaid made in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, in exchange for Democratic votes. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other Republican leaders have indicated that any negotiations over those issues should not be part of a stopgap funding bill.

Congress stands in recess this week and will return on September 29, giving lawmakers scant time to reach an agreement before government funding runs out at 11:59 pm on September 30.

