24 September 2025

This Week From The Hill (September 21 – 27, 2025)

GG
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
On September 19, the House approved a stopgap funding bill (H.R. 5371) by a vote of 217-212 to fund the government at current levels from September 30 when current funding for the government's fiscal year expires...
United States Employment and HR
Michael Kreps,Diana McDonald,Kevin Walsh
On September 19, the House approved a stopgap funding bill (H.R. 5371) by a vote of 217-212 to fund the government at current levels from September 30 when current funding for the government's fiscal year expires to November 21. The bill includes an extension of Medicare telehealth rules that were eased during COVID and additional funding to increase security for members of Congress and other public officials.

The Senate voted on the bill later that day, and as expected, the procedural vote failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to proceed. Senate Democrats are asking Republicans to make healthcare concessions, including extensions of the enhanced ACA premium subsidies and elimination of cuts to Medicaid made in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, in exchange for Democratic votes. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other Republican leaders have indicated that any negotiations over those issues should not be part of a stopgap funding bill.

Congress stands in recess this week and will return on September 29, giving lawmakers scant time to reach an agreement before government funding runs out at 11:59 pm on September 30.

