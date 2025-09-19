Asked & Answered: GT's Labor & Employment Podcast Episode 11: Groff v. DeJoy And Beyond: Religious Accommodation Requests And Employer Obligations (Podcast)

ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Asked & Answered: GT's Labor & Employment Podcast Episode 11: Groff v. DeJoy And Beyond: Religious Accommodation Requests And Employer Obligations

In this episode, Kelly Bunting and Mikaela Masoudpour dive deep into the evolving landscape of religious accommodation requests in the workplace.
Kelly Dobbs Bunting and Mikaela Shaw Masoudpour

With a significant increase in these requests following the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Groff v. DeJoy, employers now face a higher standard for proving undue hardship when considering such accommodations.

Kelly explains the details of the Groff case, how the legal standard has changed, how the landscape has evolved since, and why employers must be more creative and thorough in exploring accommodation options.

Their discussion also covers the impact of COVID-19, recent court cases—including those involving pronoun usage and workplace training—as well as a new executive order permitting greater religious expression in the federal workplace.

They also share practical advice for HR professionals, highlight emerging legal trends, and outline the documentation and interactive processes required to navigate these complex issues.

