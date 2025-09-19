Asked & Answered: GT's Labor & Employment Podcast Episode 11: Groff v. DeJoy And Beyond: Religious Accommodation Requests And Employer Obligations (Podcast)

In this episode, Kelly Bunting and Mikaela Masoudpour dive deep into the evolving landscape of religious accommodation requests in the workplace.

With a significant increase in these requests following the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Groff v. DeJoy, employers now face a higher standard for proving undue hardship when considering such accommodations.

Kelly explains the details of the Groff case, how the legal standard has changed, how the landscape has evolved since, and why employers must be more creative and thorough in exploring accommodation options.

Their discussion also covers the impact of COVID-19, recent court cases—including those involving pronoun usage and workplace training—as well as a new executive order permitting greater religious expression in the federal workplace.

They also share practical advice for HR professionals, highlight emerging legal trends, and outline the documentation and interactive processes required to navigate these complex issues.

self

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.