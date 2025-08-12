Contractors: VETS-4212 Filing Window Will Be Open From August 1 Until September 30, 2025

Federal contractors and subcontractors meeting the VEVRAA eligibility threshold of having 50 or more employees and at least one federal contract totaling $150,000 or more ("Covered Contractors") must annually file a VETS-4212 Report, which provides a breakdown of a Covered Contractor's workforce based on protected veteran status. According to the VETS-4212 Portal, the VETS-4212 filing period will open on August 1. Contractors will have until September 30, 2025 to submit their reports.

Covered Contractors can electronically file the VETS-4212 report, or email or physically mail a paper form to the DOL. The DOL "recommend[s] that you file your form electronically."

FAQs on the Vets-4212 Report can be found here. Covered Contractors are encouraged to consult with counsel as needed when preparing their report filings.

