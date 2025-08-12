ARTICLE
12 August 2025

Contractors: VETS-4212 Filing Window Will Be Open From August 1 Until September 30, 2025

Federal contractors and subcontractors meeting the VEVRAA eligibility threshold of having 50 or more employees and at least one federal contract totaling $150,000 or more ("Covered Contractors") must annually file a VETS-4212 Report, which provides a breakdown of a Covered Contractor's workforce based on protected veteran status
Guy Brenner and Olympia Karageorgiou
Federal contractors and subcontractors meeting the VEVRAA eligibility threshold of having 50 or more employees and at least one federal contract totaling $150,000 or more ("Covered Contractors") must annually file a VETS-4212 Report, which provides a breakdown of a Covered Contractor's workforce based on protected veteran status. According to the VETS-4212 Portal, the VETS-4212 filing period will open on August 1. Contractors will have until September 30, 2025 to submit their reports.

Covered Contractors can electronically file the VETS-4212 report, or email or physically mail a paper form to the DOL. The DOL "recommend[s] that you file your form electronically."

FAQs on the Vets-4212 Report can be found here. Covered Contractors are encouraged to consult with counsel as needed when preparing their report filings.

