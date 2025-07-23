New York State COVID-19 Sick Time Requirement To Sunset On July 31, 2025

New York State employers are reminded that, beginning July 31, 2025, they will no longer be required to provide COVID-specific sick time to employees.

Since March 2020, New York employers have been required to provide sick time—above and beyond what is required under the New York Paid Sick Leave Law—for employees who are under a mandatory order of quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19. As we previously reported, under a provision of the FY25 New York State budget, this COVID-specific sick time requirement will sunset on July 31.

It is noted, however, that employees may still be entitled to use sick time available to them under the State (or, where applicable, New York City) paid sick leave law(s) for reasons related to COVID-19, including for their own diagnosis, care, or treatment or to care for a covered family member requiring diagnosis, care, or treatment. Employees may also be eligible to apply for New York Paid Family Leave ("NYPFL") to care for a covered family member for reasons related to COVID-19, if the family member's condition otherwise meets the definition of a serious health condition under the NYPFL.

Employers should review and revise their existing policies and employee handbooks as needed to account for the upcoming change in the law.

