Employers Take Notice: The EEO-1 Data Collection Window Is Now Open AND Shortened!

The EEOC opened the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection portal on May 20, and it closes June 24, 2025 . As a reminder, generally speaking, private employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees must file an EE0-1 report annually. The report collects workforce demographic data, including information on job categories, sex, and race/ethnicity. Unlike in prior years, employers are not required to report nonbinary employees, a change the EEOC requested from the Office of Management and Budget.

Covered employers should take the June 24 deadline seriously, as the EEOC stressed in its announcement that "[t]he collection period will not extend beyond the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 'Published Due Date' deadline" and "and eligible employers will be out of compliance with their mandatory 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 filing obligations" if they do not file their report by the deadline.

The portal can be found here.

