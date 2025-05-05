Are New York Doctors Entitled To Overtime Pay?

You put in long hours—weekends, nights, and emergency calls—because your patients depend on you. But what happens when your paycheck doesn't reflect the extra time you work? If you are a doctor in New York wondering whether you are entitled to overtime pay, you are not alone.

With more than 50 years of combined experience and over 5,000 cases resolved, we understand how complex overtime laws can be for doctors.

Understanding Overtime Pay for Doctors in New York

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and New York Labor Law establish overtime pay protections for many workers. However, doctors fall into a complicated category. Depending on your job duties and how you are paid, you may or may not be entitled to overtime.

Some doctors are considered "exempt" under federal and state law, meaning employers are not required to pay them overtime. But exemption isn't automatic—and it doesn't apply in every case.

When Doctors Might Be Entitled to Overtime Pay

Several factors determine whether a New York doctor qualifies for overtime pay:

Job Duties: If your work is primarily clinical—diagnosing and treating patients—you may be exempt. However, doctors whose roles include significant administrative tasks, research, or non-clinical duties could fall outside the exemption.

Salary Level: If you are paid a salary that falls below certain thresholds (subject to updates under the FLSA and New York State law), you might still qualify for overtime, regardless of your title.

Residency Status: Medical residents, interns, and fellows often have different protections and may be eligible for overtime pay under certain circumstances.

Independent Contractor Misclassification: Some doctors are improperly classified as independent contractors when they should legally be employees. This can affect your rights to overtime, benefits, and other protections.

Every situation is unique. That is why it's critical to have your employment arrangement reviewed by experienced unpaid overtime attorneys.

