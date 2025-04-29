More Arrested Developments: Wisconsin Supreme Court Holds 'Arrest Record' Encompasses Noncriminal Civil Violations

The Supreme Court of Wisconsin recently provided significant guidance resolving uncertainty about the scope of the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act's (WFEA) prohibition against discrimination based on an employee's or applicant's arrest record. The court held that "arrest record" includes noncriminal offenses, such as municipal theft, reversing the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. As a result, adverse employment actions based on an individual's arrest record for a civil offense may now form the basis of a claim of unlawful discrimination.

Quick Hits

The Wisconsin Supreme Court interpreted the phrase "any ... other offense" in the WFEA to include noncriminal offenses.

The court's interpretation is the final chapter in extended, seesaw litigation resulting from a school district's decision to fire two employees who allegedly stole scrap metal from the district, pocketing the money they received from recycling the stolen material.

The district elected to dismiss the brothers after they were cited by the police for municipal theft (a noncriminal offense).

Relying on its expansive interpretation of the term "other offense," the court determined that the district's decision to fire the employees was based on "arrest record," in violation of the WFEA.

Background

As discussed in our 2024 article addressing prior developments in this case, the Cota brothers worked on the grounds crew for the Oconomowoc Area School District. They were accused of taking the district's scrap metal to a scrapyard and not remitting to the district the several thousand dollars they received for the scrap.

After an internal investigation was unable to determine which employees were responsible for the alleged theft, the district contacted the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department. The police ultimately cited the Cotas for theft. Approximately a year later, an assistant city attorney told the district he believed he could obtain convictions and that he also believed the case against the Cotas could be settled. He proposed dismissing the citations against the brothers in exchange for a $500 "restitution" payment. The district supported the proposal; however, the Cotas did not agree to the deal and were fired the next day. The municipal citations against the Cotas were later dismissed.

In response, the brothers filed a complaint under the WFEA alleging the district unlawfully fired them because of their arrest records. After an evidentiary hearing, an administrative law judge (ALJ) found that the Cotas failed to establish unlawful discrimination by the district. On appeal by the Cotas, the Labor and Industry Review Commission (LIRC) reversed the ALJ's decision, concluding that the district did discharge the brothers because of their arrest records. The circuit court then affirmed LIRC's conclusion. The court of appeals subsequently reversed LIRC, holding that "arrest record" under the WFEA includes only information related to criminal offenses (i.e., not including the municipal offenses the Cotas were cited for). LIRC then petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court for review.

Arrest and Conviction Record Discrimination Under the WFEA

Wisconsin is one of a minority of states that prohibit discrimination against employees and applicants because of arrest or conviction records. In sum, the WFEA deems it unlawful for an employer to make employment decisions (including hiring and firing decisions) on the basis of an employee's arrest or conviction record. Employers risk liability when they, for example, decline to hire an employee due to the contents of a background check or fire an employee when they learn of the employee's arrest.

Importantly, the WFEA includes an exception—employers may defend an adverse employment decision motivated by arrest or conviction record when a pending arrest or conviction "substantially relates" to the job. In general, an arrest or conviction is "substantially related" to a job when there is some overlap between the circumstances of the job and the circumstances of the offense.

Under the WFEA, an employer may refuse to hire an applicant or suspend an employee based on a pending arrest if the offense is substantially related to the position in question. An employer may also take adverse employment action based on an individual's conviction record, provided there is a substantial relationship between the crime of conviction and the relevant position. Thus, an employer cannot, in most circumstances, fire an employee based on a pending arrest or an arrest that did not lead to a conviction.

The Court's Reasoning and Its 'Strange Results'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded that the ordinary meaning of the phrase "any ... other offense" includes violations of both criminal and noncriminal laws. The majority opined that this interpretation of "offense" is consistent with how the word "offense" is used throughout the Wisconsin Statutes. The court's majority also found that such an interpretation was consistent with the WFEA's statutory purpose of "protect[ing] by law the rights of all individuals to obtain gainful employment and to enjoy privileges free from employment discrimination because of ... arrest record ...."

The majority thus found that LIRC correctly concluded that the Oconomowoc Area School District discharged Gregory and Jeffrey Cota because of their arrest records, in violation of the WFEA.

In a concurring decision, Justice Janet Protasiewicz lamented that the court's decision, while correctly interpreted, makes for a "strange result." Justice Protasiewicz wrote that, "[a]s a result of today's decision, the [Oconomowoc Area School] District may not fire employees who it suspects stole from the District. That is no way to treat the victim of an offense." Justice Protasiewicz added that if the district had fired the brothers when they suspected them of stealing, instead of going to the police (or had fired the brothers before they were cited by the police), they would not have violated the WFEA. Under these circumstances, the decision could not have been motivated by an arrest record that did not yet exist. "Our statutes should not hamstring employers who are victims that way," Justice Protasiewicz stated. "An employer should be allowed to take employment action when it is the victim of an offense and suspects an employee did it, even when it relies on information from law enforcement."

Key Takeaways

The 2024 court of appeals decision in this case narrowed the scope of employer obligations under the WFEA's arrest record provisions. But this relief was short-lived. Employers doing business in Wisconsin are now confronted with the possibility of a wider array of offenses serving as the basis for arrest record discrimination claims.

Employers may want to note that the definition of "arrest record" under the WFEA includes noncriminal offenses—any information indicating an individual has been questioned, apprehended, or charged with any offense, criminal or noncriminal, may fall under the protection of the WFEA. And employers may also want to note that they have limited options when contending with an employee's "arrest" by law enforcement. Even if the arrest involves conduct substantially related to the employee's position (such as was the case with the Cotas' alleged theft), employers risk liability if they discharge rather than suspend the suspected employee prior to conviction.

Under appropriate circumstances, employers may be well-served to discharge suspected employees prior to police action that may create an arrest record. And as lamented by Justice Protasiewicz, this outcome makes little policy sense and is contrary to the purposes of the WFEA.

While beyond the scope of this article, it is important to note that Wisconsin employers may also lawfully discharge an arrested employee based on their own independent investigation, if they can show that their discharge decision was motivated by the underlying conduct itself and not the fact the employee was arrested (the "Onalaska defense"). Employers may therefore want to conduct thorough internal investigations and document their findings independently of any arrest records—even if it is not possible or advisable to discharge an employee suspected of criminal wrongdoing prior to police action.

