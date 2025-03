Littler's Workplace Policy Institute examines the current state of employment law legislation in California and the specific laws employers will want to pay attention to now.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Littler's Workplace Policy Institute examines the current state of employment law legislation in California and the specific laws employers will want to pay attention to now.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.