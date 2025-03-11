Unlawful Questions In Job Interviews

The hiring process is an overwhelming and high-risk area for employers. Not only are employers concerned with finding the best talent for their business or organization, they have the difficult task of complying with various federal and state laws. One often-overlooked area of exposure for employers is questions asked of potential employees in interviews that seem harmless but could be unlawful. These questions can open businesses and organizations up to claims of employment discrimination and unfair hiring practices.

Unlawful interview questions can cover a wide variety of topics, including, but not limited to, when the interviewee graduated from high school, whether the interviewee has children, whether the interviewee attends religious services, the interviewee's citizenship status and the interviewee's compensation history.

Feeling lost as to how your business or organization can conduct effective interviews while operating within the bounds of the law?

