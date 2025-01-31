OFCCP Ordered To Stop All Enforcement Activity And Close Open Audits Under Revoked Executive Order 11246

In response to President Trump revoking Executive Order 11246, Acting U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary Vincent Micone issued an Order on January 24th, instructing DOL employees including OFCCP to stop all enforcement activity under the rescinded Executive Order 11246. Specifically, the order instructs OFCCP to

Cease and desist all investigative and enforcement activity under the rescinded Executive Order 11246 and the regulations promulgated under it. This includes all pending cases, conciliation agreements, investigations, complaints, and any other enforcement-related or investigative activity.

Notify all regulated parties with impacted open reviews or investigations by January 31, 2025, that the EO 11246 component of the review or investigation has been closed and the Section 503 and VEVRAA components of the review or investigation are being held in abeyance pending further guidance.

As indicated in the Order, by January 31st federal contractors with open audits or investigations pursuant to EO 11246 should receive communication from OFCCP that their reviews are closed.

Additionally, given Section 503 (Individuals with a Disability) and VEVRAA (Protected Veterans) reviews are on hold until OFCCP and contractors receive further guidance, contractors presumably are under no obligation to submit VEVERAA and Section 503 related materials to OFCCP in connection with any open reviews.

