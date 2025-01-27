ARTICLE
27 January 2025

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Reportedly Revokes Executive Order 11246

Bloomberg Law reported late Tuesday night that President Donald Trump has revoked Executive Order 11246 as part of a broader executive order addressing diversity...
Laura A. Mitchell

Bloomberg Law reported late Tuesday night that President Donald Trump has revoked Executive Order 11246 as part of a broader executive order addressing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government and for private employers generally.

This is a breaking news story. We will follow up as soon as the White House publishes the text of the executive order.

