ARTICLE
27 January 2025

What To Expect After January 20: Labor Law And Policy In The Trump Administration 2025 (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
They delve into the surprising pick for Labor Secretary, how labor policies are expected to change, what the new administration means for tech and AI, and what attacks on DEI are on the horizon.
United States Employment and HR
Ann Marie Painter and Christopher Wilkinson

In this episode, Ann Marie and Chris explore labor and employment law topics under the upcoming Trump administration in 2025.

They delve into the surprising pick for Labor Secretary, how labor policies are expected to change, what the new administration means for tech and AI, and what attacks on DEI are on the horizon.

1574318a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ann Marie Painter
Ann Marie Painter
Photo of Christopher Wilkinson
Christopher Wilkinson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More