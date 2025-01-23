ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Department Of Labor Proposes Rule On Valuing Stock For ESOP Stock Purchase And Sale Transactions

PL
Polsinelli LLP

Contributor

Polsinelli LLP logo
Explore Firm Details
On January 16, 2025, the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) at the Department of Labor (DOL) released drafts of long-awaited proposed regulations seeking to clarify the definition of "adequate consideration".
United States Employment and HR
Kelly Bley,Wallace Brockhoff,Robert Grossman
+9 Authors

On January 16, 2025, the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) at the Department of Labor (DOL) released drafts of long-awaited proposed regulations seeking to clarify the definition of "adequate consideration" as set forth in Section 3(18)(B) of ERISA and a proposed class exemption from certain prohibited transaction restrictions in connection with an employee stock ownership plan's (ESOP) initial acquisition of privately held employer stock from a selling shareholder.

The ESOP community has sought clear guidance on what the term "adequate consideration" means ever since ERISA's inception 50 years ago. Although EBSA first proposed "adequate consideration" regulations in 1988, the DOL never finalized these rules. Without such guidance, the ESOP community has expressed concerns that plan sponsors, selling shareholders and ERISA fiduciaries could be left exposed to allegations that the ESOP overpaid for shares at the time of the initial transaction through investigations and civil lawsuits brought later with the benefit of hindsight.

The proposed regulations are in response to the latest Congressional mandate in Section 346(c)(4) of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 for the Secretary of Labor, in consultation with the Department of Treasury, to "issue formal guidance, for . . . acceptable standards and procedures to establish good faith fair market value for shares of a business to be acquired by an employee stock ownership plan." The proposed regulations are scheduled to be published on January 22, 2025, and if so published would trigger a comment period ending April 7, 2025. However, with a new administration starting January 20th, it is possible that the publication of the proposed regulations may be delayed.

Polsinelli is currently reviewing both the 128-page set of proposed regulations and the 70-page proposed safe harbor class exemption and will be providing additional alerts in the coming weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kelly Bley
Kelly Bley
Photo of Wallace Brockhoff
Wallace Brockhoff
Photo of Stanley Bulua
Stanley Bulua
Photo of Robert Grossman
Robert Grossman
Photo of Jamie Kwiatek
Jamie Kwiatek
Photo of Renee Lewis
Renee Lewis
Photo of Jenny Mosh
Jenny Mosh
Photo of David Pardys
David Pardys
Photo of Sean Power
Sean Power
Photo of David Surbeck
David Surbeck
Photo of Rafael Aguirre
Rafael Aguirre
Photo of Nichole Smith
Nichole Smith
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More