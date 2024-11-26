Health Care Beat Episode 48 – Respecting Rights And Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections In Health Care (Podcast)

self

Health Care Beat · Respecting Rights and Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections in Health Care

Health Care Beat Episode 48 – Respecting Rights and Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections in Health Care

This episode of Health Care Beat focuses on how employers can best address objections to providing treatment in a health care setting when those objections are based on religious beliefs regarding the requested treatment. Co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Seyfarth partners Karla Grossenbacher, chair of the Washington, DC office's Labor & Employment practice, and Leon Rodriguez, a member of the DC Labor & Employment practice and the national Health Care Steering Committee, and former director of the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.