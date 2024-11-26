ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Health Care Beat Episode 48 – Respecting Rights And Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections In Health Care (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

This episode of Health Care Beat focuses on how employers can best address objections to providing treatment in a health care setting when those objections are based on religious beliefs regarding the requested treatment.
United States Employment and HR
Authors

Health Care Beat · Respecting Rights and Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections in Health Care

Health Care Beat Episode 48 – Respecting Rights and Ensuring Care: Handling Religious-Based Treatment Objections in Health Care

This episode of Health Care Beat focuses on how employers can best address objections to providing treatment in a health care setting when those objections are based on religious beliefs regarding the requested treatment. Co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Seyfarth partners Karla Grossenbacher, chair of the Washington, DC office's Labor & Employment practice, and Leon Rodriguez, a member of the DC Labor & Employment practice and the national Health Care Steering Committee, and former director of the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.

Authors
