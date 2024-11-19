AI In Your Workplace (Video)

self

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is very likely in your workplace, whether you know it or not. Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report found that 75 percent of "knowledge workers" use AI at work and 46 percent of those employees report that they've used AI for less than six months. If that doesn't catch your attention, know that of the surveyed employees who admit to using AI (and there are probably many who will not admit it), 78 percent are bringing their own AI to work. They're using widely available cheap or free tools downloaded to their personal phones — not workplace-approved software tools. As a result, employers may not only fail to recognize that their employees use AI, but also fail to both mitigate the risks of AI use or capitalize on its potential.

In this webinar, Bracewell partners Jonathon Hance and Amber Dodds discussed the intersection of AI and employment, including topics such as:

Employee use of AI in the workplace – what is AI at work?

What are some of the tools that your employees are using and what can those tools do?

What are the risks to watch out for – when using AI or when choosing not to permit AI use?

Legal developments – how are legal obligations changing specifically with respect to AI and employment?

Workplace policies and training – how should employers address AI use with employees?

Employee morale – how does the use, or failure to use, AI affect employees?

