15 July 2024

AI Explained: AI And U.S. Employment Law (Video)

AI is playing the role of a "phantom attorney," enabling employees to discover whether alleged employer misconduct triggers the labor laws of their jurisdiction. Readily accessible AI tools already can reveal...
AI is playing the role of a "phantom attorney," enabling employees to discover whether alleged employer misconduct triggers the labor laws of their jurisdiction.

Readily accessible AI tools already can reveal employer weaknesses, analyze the law and help employees draft their complaints. As labor and employment lawyer Alexandra Manfredi explains, this is why employers have less room for error when navigating HR matters. She also discusses how employers can respond.

