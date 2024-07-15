AI Explained: AI And U.S. Employment Law (Video)

AI is playing the role of a "phantom attorney," enabling employees to discover whether alleged employer misconduct triggers the labor laws of their jurisdiction.

Readily accessible AI tools already can reveal employer weaknesses, analyze the law and help employees draft their complaints. As labor and employment lawyer Alexandra Manfredi explains, this is why employers have less room for error when navigating HR matters. She also discusses how employers can respond.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.