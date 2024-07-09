ARTICLE
9 July 2024

Texas Federal Court Partially Blocks FTC's Noncompete Ban

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
Multiple litigations concerning the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s ban on noncompete agreements are progressing.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Gregory S. Bombard
Photo of Justin K. Victor
Photo of Galit Kierkut
Photo of Jacob R. Dean
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Multiple litigations concerning the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s ban on noncompete agreements are progressing.

On July 3, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted a preliminary injunction in Ryan LLC v. FTC, temporarily halting the ban for the plaintiffs and certain plaintiff intervenors, but declining to extend the injunction to non-parties.

For now, the ruling is limited to the parties in the case, and the ban will take effect for other employers across the nation on Sept. 4, 2024. That may change, however, as the court indicated it would issue a final ruling on or before Aug. 30, 2024.

Potentially indicating the direction of the case, the court held that 1) "Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits that the FTC lacks substantive rulemaking authority with respect to unfair methods of competition" and 2) "there is a substantial likelihood the Rule is arbitrary and capricious because it is unreasonably overbroad without a reasonable explanation."

A separate challenge to the ban, ATS Tree Services, LLC v. FTC, is set to be heard on July 10, 2024, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gregory S. Bombard
Gregory S. Bombard
Photo of Justin K. Victor
Justin K. Victor
Photo of Galit Kierkut
Galit Kierkut
Photo of Jacob R. Dean
Jacob R. Dean
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More