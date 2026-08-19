Episode 143: Daniela Valladares, Summer Associate (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Daniela Valladares. Daniela is a summer associate in Foley’s Chicago office focused on litigation. In this discussion, Daniela reflects on growing up in McAllen, TX, and earning her BA and Master’s in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin before attending Texas Tech University School of Law. Daniela reflects on her experience as a summer associate, including the assignments and various summer associate events. She also shares wonderful advice to prospective and current law schools on the importance of seeking out information proactively, using career centers, and networking to maximize opportunities.

Daniela’s Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Summer Associate Foley Office: Dallas

Dallas Hometown: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX College: The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin Law School: Texas Tech University School of Law

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