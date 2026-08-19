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19 August 2026

Episode 143: Daniela Valladares, Summer Associate (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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Summer associate Daniela Valladares shares her journey from McAllen, Texas to Foley's Chicago office, discussing her transition from accounting to law and offering valuable insights for law students navigating their career paths. She provides practical advice on maximizing summer associate opportunities through proactive networking and strategic use of career resources.
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This episode features a conversation with Daniela Valladares. Daniela is a summer associate in Foley’s Chicago office focused on litigation. In this discussion, Daniela reflects on growing up in McAllen, TX, and earning her BA and Master’s in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin before attending Texas Tech University School of Law. Daniela reflects on her experience as a summer associate, including the assignments and various summer associate events. She also shares wonderful advice to prospective and current law schools on the importance of seeking out information proactively, using career centers, and networking to maximize opportunities.

Daniela’s Profile:

  • Title: Summer Associate
  • Foley Office: Dallas
  • Hometown: McAllen, TX
  • College: The University of Texas at Austin
  • Law School: Texas Tech University School of Law

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